Kershaw, SC

Job alert: These Kershaw jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 4 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Kershaw.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kershaw:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRD4tK00

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Lancaster, SC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Van Wyck, SC

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Software Engineer

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the application development of solutions on multiple platforms for use by the Company's internal and external customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Delivery Representative- $10hr flat rate + tips + gas reimbursement! (4458)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Fort Mill, SC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help us deliver pizzas all over town and earn some amazing tips plus a base rate of $10 an hour! You will receive tips and gas reimbursement for every delivery you take. Easily make $15 to $25 an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Heath Springs, SC

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Lancaster, SC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Lancaster, SC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3159 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $3,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Monroe, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,880 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Monroe, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

