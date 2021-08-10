No experience necessary — Ceres companies hiring now

(Ceres, CA) These companies are hiring Ceres residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management

🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aveanna Healthcare is growing!! We are seeking a Client Services Coordinator (CSC) to join our Oakland team. This person will be primarily responsible for recruitment, hiring, staffing, and ...

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + No Experience Req.

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Gold Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

6. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in CA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + Recent Grads

🏛️ Sysco - Central California

📍 Ceres, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Up To $100,000/Year + Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

10. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...