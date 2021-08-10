Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ceres, CA

No experience necessary — Ceres companies hiring now

Posted by 
Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 4 days ago

(Ceres, CA) These companies are hiring Ceres residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNRCrRH00

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management

🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aveanna Healthcare is growing!! We are seeking a Client Services Coordinator (CSC) to join our Oakland team. This person will be primarily responsible for recruitment, hiring, staffing, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + No Experience Req.

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Gold Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in CA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + Recent Grads

🏛️ Sysco - Central California

📍 Ceres, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Up To $100,000/Year + Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ceres Voice

Ceres Voice

Ceres, CA
79
Followers
143
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Drivers Avg#Csc#Ga Stockton#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Tech Sales#Taylored Legacy Modesto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy