No experience necessary — Ceres companies hiring now
(Ceres, CA) These companies are hiring Ceres residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management
🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Aveanna Healthcare is growing!! We are seeking a Client Services Coordinator (CSC) to join our Oakland team. This person will be primarily responsible for recruitment, hiring, staffing, and ...
3. Service Management Trainee
🏛️ America's Tire
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...
4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Stockton, CA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + No Experience Req.
🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Reyes Beer Division - Gold Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...
6. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in CA
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + Recent Grads
🏛️ Sysco - Central California
📍 Ceres, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Up To $100,000/Year + Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...
9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads
🏛️ Victory Lap
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $69,119 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...
10. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...
