These Fennville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Fennville, MI) These companies are hiring Fennville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Volatiles Prep Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Scientific is seeking a entry level temp- to- hire Volatiles Prep Tech in Holland, MI. Temp - to - hire Shift: 1st 8am-5pm M-F Compensation: $16/hour Responsibilities: * Prepping water and soil ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. Machine Operator

🏛️ Premier Staffing Solution LLC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Machine Operator [Robotic Welding Machine] Location: Holland, MI Duration: Direct Hire Shift: Both A & B SHIFT!!! Hourly: Starting at $15.85/hr. (Will increase based on Shift!) * ENTRY ...

7. Entry Level Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance Group

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance offers a wide variety of opportunities for growth and advancement. We are looking for a passionate, self-driven, natural born entrepreneur to work in our agency and have the ...

8. E-commerce Powersports Shipping-Receiving/Product Data Entry

🏛️ PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORTS INC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an e-commerce powersports business seeking to add a Motorcycle/ATV/Watercraft Shipping/Receiving position and also powersports product data entry position to our team! Position would be doing ...