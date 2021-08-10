Cancel
Fennville, MI

These Fennville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 4 days ago

(Fennville, MI) These companies are hiring Fennville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bNRCkVQ00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Volatiles Prep Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Scientific is seeking a entry level temp- to- hire Volatiles Prep Tech in Holland, MI. Temp - to - hire Shift: 1st 8am-5pm M-F Compensation: $16/hour Responsibilities: * Prepping water and soil ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Machine Operator

🏛️ Premier Staffing Solution LLC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Machine Operator [Robotic Welding Machine] Location: Holland, MI Duration: Direct Hire Shift: Both A & B SHIFT!!! Hourly: Starting at $15.85/hr. (Will increase based on Shift!) * ENTRY ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance Group

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance offers a wide variety of opportunities for growth and advancement. We are looking for a passionate, self-driven, natural born entrepreneur to work in our agency and have the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. E-commerce Powersports Shipping-Receiving/Product Data Entry

🏛️ PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORTS INC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an e-commerce powersports business seeking to add a Motorcycle/ATV/Watercraft Shipping/Receiving position and also powersports product data entry position to our team! Position would be doing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

