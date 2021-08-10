Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mt Pleasant companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Pleasant:

1. Yard/Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Fox worth galbraith

📍 Winnsboro, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OBJECTIVE Provide Customer Service to Yard Customers, stock merchandise and pull merchandise to meet Customer needs. Provide customers with a shopping atmosphere that is well maintained, clean ...

2. Registered Nurse- $10k sign-on BONUS - Great Benefits

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Winnsboro, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing facility in North East Texas looking to hire Registered Nurses - Up to $13,000 in Bonuses - ALL SHIFTS! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Cam Strahm Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the ...

3. CDL A Regional Flatbed Truck Drivers - $65,000 Average Yearly Salary - Home Every Weekend

🏛️ Timco Logistics

📍 Camp County, TX

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Regional Flatbed Truck Drivers - $65,000 Average Yearly Salary - Home Every Weekend TIMCO Logistics is a family oriented, flatbed carrier based out of Texas with additional terminals in ...

4. CDL A OTR Bulk Tanker Driver in SC, GA, TX, LA, AL, MS, AR

🏛️ Custom Commodities Transport

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Custom Commodities Transport is seeking CDL A OTR Dry/Liquid Bulk Tanker Drivers in SC, GA, TX, LA, AL, MS, AR to safely transport liquid and dry bulk food grade and non-food grade products ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Solo and Team - Earn Up to 62 CPM

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Solo and Team Dedicated Drivers Various Home Time Options - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Students Welcome! Transport America is hiring professional dedicated CDL-A truck drivers. Various home ...

7. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 07

📍 Daingerfield, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perfect opportunity to own your own business! Farmers Insurance is looking for talented individuals to join our top ranked team. We are looking for individuals who want to take control of their life ...

8. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Texas Farm Bureau

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Sales Representative We are seeking energetic self-starters who are interested in a rewarding insurance sales career. This role requires high achievers with a positive and professional ...

9. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (We Offer Relocation)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Ore City, TX

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Pay Range is $19-$28 per hour Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight ...

10. Quick Service Restaurant Assistant Managers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Quick Service Restaurant Managers to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. We are in search more Assistant Mangers who ...