Fruitland, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fruitland

Fruitland Digest
 4 days ago

(FRUITLAND, IA) Companies in Fruitland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fruitland:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A Regional 100% No Touch-Run M-F Only-$75-$90K/Yr

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A regional run Monday - Friday off all day SAT and SUN 100% drop n hook Average weekly pay of $1400-$1700 Will Run midwest and southeast ONLY. No northeast $5000 sign on bonus with $500 paid on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Multi-Site HR Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multi-Site Industrial HR Manager - great team, competitive pay/bonus! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kyle Kraus Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Muscatine, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Tow Truck Mechanics

🏛️ Jensen Transport Inc

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jensen Transport Inc in Independence, IA is looking for Two Truck Mechanics to join our hard-working, customer focused team. Since the company's founding in 1903, our theory on business can be summed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AT&T Authorized Dealer

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Moscow, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring multiple individuals to join our team. The purpose of this role is to complete merchandising resets and remodel moves in retail home centers, home improvement, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Hills, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Security Officer - Driver

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Job Title: Unarmed Security Officer Location: Clinton, IA Environment: Industrial Position Type: Full Time Starting Pay Rate: $13.34 hr. General Job Functions: Access control, direct ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fruitland, IA
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

