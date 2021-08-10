Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Devils Lake

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
 4 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Devils Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake:


1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

2. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Samson Electric LTD

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician needed for our new shop in Devils Lake! What we offer: Overtime available Top wages Health, life, dental, vision insurance IRA match and much more. End of year bonus Join a ...

5. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

6. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1239.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,239 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Devils Lake, ND. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. ND-RN OR RN - $49.68 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $49 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performs the primary functions of a registered nurse in assigning, planning, implementing and evaluating the care of all assigned patients of all ages (neonates/infants, pediatrics, adolescents ...

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2052 per week in ND- Devils Lake, ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $2,052 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

