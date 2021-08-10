Hiring Now: These roles are open in Devils Lake

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Devils Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,016 per week

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

2. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Journeyman Electrician

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician needed for our new shop in Devils Lake! What we offer: Overtime available Top wages Health, life, dental, vision insurance IRA match and much more. End of year bonus Join a ...

5. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

6. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1239.4 / Week

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Devils Lake, ND. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. ND-RN OR RN - $49.68 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*

Job Description:

Performs the primary functions of a registered nurse in assigning, planning, implementing and evaluating the care of all assigned patients of all ages (neonates/infants, pediatrics, adolescents ...

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk)

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2052 per week in ND- Devils Lake, ND

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...