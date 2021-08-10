Job alert: These Wellston jobs are accepting applications

(WELLSTON, OH) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Wellston.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wellston:

1. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable, and possess a positive mental attitude? If you are that ...

2. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Point Pleasant, WV

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

3. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2844 per week in OH

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $2,844 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Assistant Plant Manager

🏛️ Vitatoe Industries

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vitatoe Industries maintains a family business atmosphere while providing just-in-time and just-in-sequence delivery of subassemblies, components kits, and painted parts to Tier 1 suppliers and OEM ...

6. Refrigeration / Restaurant Equipment / HVAC Technician - EPA Certified

🏛️ AQS Restaurant Equipment Repair

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Refrigeration / Restaurant Equipment Technician to join our team! Two positions available with pay ranging from $15 - $25 plus per hour w/ benefits. Job duties include, but are ...

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

8. Executive Director

🏛️ Athens County Child Advocacy Center

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Athens County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) provides services for child survivors of sexual abuse and their families in a child-friendly environment. The CAC serves as a centralized location for ...

9. AVG. $1,500-$1,800 WEEKLY DRIVING FOR BASIN

🏛️ Basin Environmental & Safety

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR Hazmat Trucking Job Benefits: Vans $.48 cents a mile Percentage drivers average $1500 - $1800 weekly salary Home time can vary by location - Call for details! Runs are out at least 7 days ...

10. OH - Staff RN Critical Care - Nights - 48 hour guarantee - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Staff Nurse RN provides professional nursing care through the application of nursing skills and processes to develop, implement, and evaluate patients' plans of care while creating an atmosphere ...