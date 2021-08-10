Hiring now! Jobs in Orangeburg with an immediate start

(Orangeburg, SC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Orangeburg companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Pallet Builder - Machine Operator

🏛️ Gallman Personnel Services, Inc.

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like an opportunity to join a thriving manufacturer that has been in business since 1991? GPS is currently seeking Pallet Builders & Machine Operators for immediate positions in Orangeburg ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. 2nd Shift Stand-up Forklift Operator

🏛️ GPS

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Looking for a rewarding career and not just a job? You've come to the right place! * Our client, an Orangeburg, SC distribution company has an immediate opening for a 2nd Shift Forklift Operator to ...

4. PT Assistant Property Manager - Swansea

🏛️ United Management Services of Columbia, LLC

📍 Swansea, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Management Services of Columbia, LLC has an immediate need for an exceptional Part-Time Assistant Manager. Duties to include: Assisting On-Site Manager with the daily management of one of our ...