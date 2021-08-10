Hiring now! Jobs in Orangeburg with an immediate start
(Orangeburg, SC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Orangeburg companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Pallet Builder - Machine Operator
🏛️ Gallman Personnel Services, Inc.
📍 Orangeburg, SC
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Would you like an opportunity to join a thriving manufacturer that has been in business since 1991? GPS is currently seeking Pallet Builders & Machine Operators for immediate positions in Orangeburg ...
2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Orangeburg, SC
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
3. 2nd Shift Stand-up Forklift Operator
🏛️ GPS
📍 Orangeburg, SC
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
*Looking for a rewarding career and not just a job? You've come to the right place! * Our client, an Orangeburg, SC distribution company has an immediate opening for a 2nd Shift Forklift Operator to ...
4. PT Assistant Property Manager - Swansea
🏛️ United Management Services of Columbia, LLC
📍 Swansea, SC
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
United Management Services of Columbia, LLC has an immediate need for an exceptional Part-Time Assistant Manager. Duties to include: Assisting On-Site Manager with the daily management of one of our ...
