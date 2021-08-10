Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Hiring now! Jobs in Orangeburg with an immediate start

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 4 days ago

(Orangeburg, SC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Orangeburg companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Pallet Builder - Machine Operator

🏛️ Gallman Personnel Services, Inc.

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like an opportunity to join a thriving manufacturer that has been in business since 1991? GPS is currently seeking Pallet Builders & Machine Operators for immediate positions in Orangeburg ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. 2nd Shift Stand-up Forklift Operator

🏛️ GPS

📍 Orangeburg, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Looking for a rewarding career and not just a job? You've come to the right place! * Our client, an Orangeburg, SC distribution company has an immediate opening for a 2nd Shift Forklift Operator to ...

4. PT Assistant Property Manager - Swansea

🏛️ United Management Services of Columbia, LLC

📍 Swansea, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Management Services of Columbia, LLC has an immediate need for an exceptional Part-Time Assistant Manager. Duties to include: Assisting On-Site Manager with the daily management of one of our ...

ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

