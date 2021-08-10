Cancel
Pueblo, CO

These Pueblo companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 4 days ago

(Pueblo, CO) These companies are hiring Pueblo residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNRCESI00

1. Insurance Brooker Trainee-No Experience Needed

🏛️ Dare to Triumph Agency

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We are looking for Licensed and non License people who want to change their life

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Consultant | Entry Level $50k | Experienced in Sales $100k plus

🏛️ Contractor Assist

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** Update - Due to a recent hail storm we have 60 miles worth of homes damaged and 2 Billion Dollars worth of repairs to help clients with ****** We are currently looking for high quality applicants to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Sales

🏛️ Aspen Roofing & Exteriors

📍 Fountain, CO

💰 $67,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Sales Representative ASPEN ROOFING & EXTERIORS $36,400 to $67,600/year Job Duties * Setting appointments for our roofing sales consultants * Working towards advancement into higher sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. **Entry Level Solar Technicians - $16/hour - Pueblo, CO**

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring for a reputable solar company for a series of commercial solar projects in Colorado! $16/hour 40-45 hours per week Full Benefits (Health, Vision, Dental, 401k, etc.) Commercial Solar Projects ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative - Weekly Pay!

🏛️ TNT Entities

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you have great people skills and enjoy helping people, we want you in our team! We have Full-Time positions available for career minded individuals with unbeatable people skills. This is an entry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV

🏛️ Consolidated Electrical Distributors

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Job title: Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV Job ID: 202160260001 Department: Pueblo - CED Greentech Location: CO-Pueblo Description Summary: We are actively seeking exemplary candidates to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Pueblo, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo, CO
218
Followers
149
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

