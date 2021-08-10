Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Jennings require no experience
(Jennings, LA) These companies are hiring Jennings residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Crowley, LA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
3. Termite Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...
4. Bather / Groomer Trainee
🏛️ PetSmart
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $6,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...
