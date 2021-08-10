Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argos, IN

Start immediately with these jobs in Argos

Posted by 
Argos Times
Argos Times
 4 days ago

(Argos, IN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Argos companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bNRC6Tj00

1. Route Sales and Service Driver

🏛️ Safety-Kleen

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately Up to a $2,500 Sign-On Bonus for qualified candidates Earn $55,000 - $65,000 annually ++++ Commissions The Opportunity Safety-Kleen, South Bend, IN is looking for a Route Sales and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Moisture Hut

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Plymouth, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

! Hiring Immediately ! Moisture Hut 1st shift $13-$17 hr. Job Description- Moisture hut : Worker will process corn samples including taking husks off and processing moisture tests. This is a critical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Contractor Work- Outdoor/Year round!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Labor - Outside Labor Are you looking for steady hours and weekly paychecks? Manpower has immediate openings for General Laborers on 1st shift! The job is working OUTSIDE in all conditions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Plymouth, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Goshen, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Packer Pay: $16.80 /hour Are you looking for a company with a great culture and a record of safety? Hiring immediately for Packers in the Goshen area. What's in it for you? This packaging ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (JA)

📍 Tippecanoe, IN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A Flatbed - Home Daily

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Ryder has immediate openings for Class A drivers and we want you to join our team in South Bend, IN. Apply Now! Benefits start 30 days after hire!!! Call or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Argos Times

Argos Times

Argos, IN
29
Followers
178
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Argos, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route Sales And#A Route Sales#Hut Advance Services#General Laborers#Packers#Apple American Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy