Start immediately with these jobs in Argos

(Argos, IN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Argos companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Route Sales and Service Driver

🏛️ Safety-Kleen

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately Up to a $2,500 Sign-On Bonus for qualified candidates Earn $55,000 - $65,000 annually ++++ Commissions The Opportunity Safety-Kleen, South Bend, IN is looking for a Route Sales and ...

2. Moisture Hut

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Plymouth, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

! Hiring Immediately ! Moisture Hut 1st shift $13-$17 hr. Job Description- Moisture hut : Worker will process corn samples including taking husks off and processing moisture tests. This is a critical ...

3. Contractor Work- Outdoor/Year round!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Labor - Outside Labor Are you looking for steady hours and weekly paychecks? Manpower has immediate openings for General Laborers on 1st shift! The job is working OUTSIDE in all conditions ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Plymouth, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

5. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Goshen, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Packer Pay: $16.80 /hour Are you looking for a company with a great culture and a record of safety? Hiring immediately for Packers in the Goshen area. What's in it for you? This packaging ...

6. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (JA)

📍 Tippecanoe, IN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

7. Class A Flatbed - Home Daily

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Ryder has immediate openings for Class A drivers and we want you to join our team in South Bend, IN. Apply Now! Benefits start 30 days after hire!!! Call or ...