Ready for a change? These Great Falls jobs are accepting applications

(GREAT FALLS, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Great Falls companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great Falls:

1. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,500 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN CVOR for a travel nursing job in Great Falls, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVOR * Discipline: RN * Start Date

2. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Great Falls, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Yardman | Laborer

🏛️ Calumet Montana Refining, LLC.

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calumet Montana Refining Laborer/Yardman Contingent Starting wage is $23.18/hour with a comprehensive benefits package. Great Falls, MT, USA Req #829 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ

5. Habilitation Technician

🏛️ AWARE Inc.

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Habilitation Technician Aware Inc. Great Falls, MT WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING: Habilitation Technicians deliver quality care to AWARE clients by providing close supervision to adults with disabilities

6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

7. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...