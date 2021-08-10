These Paso Robles companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Paso Robles, CA) These companies are hiring Paso Robles residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Atascadero, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 San Luis Obispo, CA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
3. Entry Level Retail Merchandising
🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.
📍 San Luis Obispo, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Signature Retail Services is hiring a part time Entry Level Retail Merchandiser. We are hiring people who want to have fun at work and have a positive attitude. We offer fun and rewarding job ...
4. Bather / Groomer Trainee
🏛️ PetSmart
📍 San Luis Obispo, CA
💰 $6,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...
