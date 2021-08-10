Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Companies in Lafayette are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lafayette:

1. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring Remote Sales

🏛️ Harrison Financial

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are excited to be hiring a few more ONE-SHOT CLOSERS to our team. This position is for those who thrive in an uncapped earning environment and understand the value of leading from the front. We ...

2. Insurance Broker Can Work Remotely

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - The Gillum Agency

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their homes. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,731 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Scottsville, KY

💰 $2,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Scottsville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Loader and Unloader

🏛️ Capstone Logisitcs

📍 Portland, TN

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Associate Portland, TN Join our growing team! We are looking for motivated individuals who want to further their career in warehousing with Capstone Logistics. Capstone Logistics, is part ...

5. 2nd Shift-Assembly Tech

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Portland, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd Shift-Assembly Tech Pay: $18.25 /hour Do you want to make some good money$$$$. Temp to perm positions for 2nd shift Company Profile One of the best paying positions in Portland that doesn't ...

6. Auto Body Technicians

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Lafayette, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start at $17/hr and up (based on experience)- We're hiring! Body technicians, painters, and preppers play a critical role in the reconditioning process. Making our cars look and feel new, to meet our ...

7. Regional - $1,250/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Lafayette, TN

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers - Drive regional and stay close to home. Join the Marten team and get home weekly or every week - depending on where you live. Plus, drivers on this route are guaranteed to earn ...

8. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

9. Remote Life Insurance Sales Rep (Entry-Level)

🏛️ Walker & Luzzi agency

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

10. Registered Nurse - Correctional - $2,028 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hartsville, TN

💰 $2,028 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IDR Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse Correctional for a travel nursing job in Hartsville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Correctional * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP