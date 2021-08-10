Cancel
Gerlach, NV

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Gerlach

Gerlach News Flash
Gerlach News Flash
 4 days ago

(GERLACH, NV) Companies in Gerlach are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gerlach:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRBu3F00

1. Caregiver - Up to $15/hr, Apply Now!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Empire, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help seniors in your community can get paid a competitive wage! Your fulfilling career as a Caregiver starts here. Expect to perform a variety of care related duties for clients including

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Gerlach, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gerlach, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Empire, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Empire, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver - Work Weekdays | Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Gerlach, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help seniors in your community can get paid a competitive wage! Make sure to ask about long-term benefits such as paid time off, training options, health plans, and more during your interview. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. FT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Gerlach, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to join a growing field? Apply now! Make sure to ask about long-term benefits such as paid time off, training options, health plans, and more during your interview. Expect to perform a variety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Caregiver - Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Gerlach, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply to start your career as a caregiver today! We value our caregivers so we make sure that our compensation rates are competitive with wages that are currently being offered in this area. Benefits

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Caregiver - Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Empire, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply to start your career as a caregiver today! We value our caregivers so we make sure that our compensation rates are competitive with wages that are currently being offered in this area. Benefits

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Empire, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Gerlach News Flash

Gerlach News Flash

Gerlach, NV
ABOUT

With Gerlach News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

