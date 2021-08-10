Cancel
Culbertson, NE

Job alert: These jobs are open in Culbertson

Posted by 
Culbertson News Beat
 4 days ago

(CULBERTSON, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Culbertson.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Culbertson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNRBsHn00

1. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is growing, and ready to add a new Customer Service Representative to our team. We pride ourselves on our excellent culture, and we are seeking someone who wants to be a part of that ...

3. Head Start Family Educator

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Family Educator Program and Location: Head Start, McCook, NE (Frontier County) Position Summary: The Family Educator is a resource for parents and a facilitator for learning and assists ...

4. Co-Teacher/ Teacher Assistant

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Co-Teacher or Teacher Assistant Program and Location: Head Start, McCook Position Summary: The Co-Teacher or Teacher Assistant is responsible for providing Teacher support in the classroom

5. Marina Bar & Grill Manager

🏛️ Willow Springs Investment Group, Inc

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal-22 weeks: Order, receive & stock supplies, food, sundries & alcohol. Schedule employees. Must be able to lift 50#s. Cook burgers, etc. on a flat top grill (will train if necessary). Open ...

6. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Culbertson, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Average $80K+ Annually!

🏛️ National Carriers Inc.

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR FAMILY ON THE OPEN ROAD Our new pay increase proves we mean business. Our family atmosphere shows that we care. Our longevity pay makes our ongoing appreaciation clear. No matter how you look at ...

Culbertson, NE
ABOUT

With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

