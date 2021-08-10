Ready for a change? These Yeehaw Junction jobs are accepting applications

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Companies in Yeehaw Junction are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yeehaw Junction:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3240 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Escrow Officer

🏛️ JobTracks, Inc.

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JobTracks is looking for an Escrow Officer to fill a Title Insurance opening at a Title Insurance company located in Miami. The ideal Escrow Officer Candidate should be able to have the following ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Okeechobee, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,880 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Okeechobee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06 ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2770 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Okeechobee, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,770 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Okeechobee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends