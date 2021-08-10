Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Ready for a change? These Yeehaw Junction jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 4 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Companies in Yeehaw Junction are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yeehaw Junction:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNRBbWg00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3240 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Escrow Officer

🏛️ JobTracks, Inc.

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JobTracks is looking for an Escrow Officer to fill a Title Insurance opening at a Title Insurance company located in Miami. The ideal Escrow Officer Candidate should be able to have the following ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Okeechobee, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,880 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Okeechobee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2770 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Okeechobee, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,770 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Okeechobee, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Okeechobee, FL

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
28
Followers
168
Post
696
Views
ABOUT

With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Full Time Job#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Telemetry Travel#Fl Nomad Health#Nomad#Title Insurance#Vivian#Rn Telemetry#Stability Healthcare#Otr#Home Time#Cpm Great Benefits#Cdl A Company Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy