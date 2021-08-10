Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gallup

(GALLUP, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gallup companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup:

1. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

2. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

3. Merchandiser : Grants/ Gallup Area

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

6. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3564 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $3,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

7. AZ-RN CLINCAL EDUCATOR - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a RN educator to join our Clinical Education Department. Under the supervision of the Director of Clinical Education, coordinates, sets up, and delivers various education to ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3106.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $3,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallup, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3106 ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,938 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $2,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Gallup, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallup, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...