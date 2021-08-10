Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gallup

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 4 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gallup companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bNRBNMc00

1. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Merchandiser : Grants/ Gallup Area

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3564 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $3,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. AZ-RN CLINCAL EDUCATOR - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a RN educator to join our Clinical Education Department. Under the supervision of the Director of Clinical Education, coordinates, sets up, and delivers various education to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3106.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $3,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallup, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3106 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,938 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $2,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Gallup, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gallup, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
133
Followers
287
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallup, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Az Ed Rn#Bls#Acls#Spanish#Az Co#Labor Delivery Travel#Nm Nomad Health#Nomad#Az Rn#Clincal#Trs Healthcare#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy