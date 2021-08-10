Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Pahrump.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pahrump:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Manager Gas Station & Convinence Store

🏛️ Pahrump Investment LLC

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Manager with 5 years experience Manager Store ,Ordering, Employee recruitment & schedueling Daily Reporting, Communicate with Vendors

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,952 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

8. RN Registered Nurse

🏛️ Gento

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Registered Nurse (RN) looking for flexibility and independence in doing what you love? Do you want to control your schedule? Welcome to Gento, the digital marketplace for clinicians. We ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

10. URGENT ED RNS NEEDS IN PAHRUMP, NEVADA!

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $385 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

URGENT ED RNS NEEDED IN PAHRUMP, NEVADA! GROSS ASSIGNMENT TOTAL: $46,501+ Weekly Gross: $3,577+ (based on 36 hours) Weekly Stipends: $1,057 ($672 lodging + $385 per diem) Hourly Pay: $70/hr ($2,520 ...