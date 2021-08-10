Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marengo require no experience

(Marengo, IN) These companies are hiring Marengo residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level Outside Sales Representatives Needed / IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire passionate , forward-thinking , and goal driven individuals who desire to keep families safe!! Why Safe Haven? Safe Haven ADT is again experiencing rapid growth! Safe Haven was ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Sulphur, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Corydon Pain Management

📍 Corydon, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Medical Clinic searching to fill a Data Entry position. This individual should be comfortable with keyboards and to be well versed with Microsoft products is a plus. Attention to detail and ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sulphur, IN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Real Estate Sales Representative -- Entry-Level

🏛️ Semonin Realtors

📍 Georgetown, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Entry-Level Real Estate Sales Representative is a real estate agent who meets with clients to help them with the purchase and sale of property. In this position, you will help clients find a home ...

6. Trainee/Apprentice Winemaker

🏛️ First Miracle Winery

📍 Fredericksburg, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wanted! Trainee/Apprentice Winemaker. No wine making skills required, but good housekeeping and sanitation skills a must. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds. Hours are flexible. Approximately 32 ...

7. Medical Front Office Associate no Experience Required Will Train!

🏛️ RemX

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Seeking highly motivated positive individuals for an entry level Medical Receptionist. Begin your career in the medical field with this exciting opportunity! Position Details: * Warmly ...

8. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist New Albany, IN 395

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 New Albany, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...