Marengo, IN

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marengo require no experience

Marengo Voice
 4 days ago

(Marengo, IN) These companies are hiring Marengo residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level Outside Sales Representatives Needed / IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire passionate , forward-thinking , and goal driven individuals who desire to keep families safe!! Why Safe Haven? Safe Haven ADT is again experiencing rapid growth! Safe Haven was ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Sulphur, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Corydon Pain Management

📍 Corydon, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Medical Clinic searching to fill a Data Entry position. This individual should be comfortable with keyboards and to be well versed with Microsoft products is a plus. Attention to detail and ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sulphur, IN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Real Estate Sales Representative -- Entry-Level

🏛️ Semonin Realtors

📍 Georgetown, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Entry-Level Real Estate Sales Representative is a real estate agent who meets with clients to help them with the purchase and sale of property. In this position, you will help clients find a home ...

6. Trainee/Apprentice Winemaker

🏛️ First Miracle Winery

📍 Fredericksburg, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wanted! Trainee/Apprentice Winemaker. No wine making skills required, but good housekeeping and sanitation skills a must. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds. Hours are flexible. Approximately 32 ...

7. Medical Front Office Associate no Experience Required Will Train!

🏛️ RemX

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Seeking highly motivated positive individuals for an entry level Medical Receptionist. Begin your career in the medical field with this exciting opportunity! Position Details: * Warmly ...

8. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist New Albany, IN 395

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 New Albany, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

