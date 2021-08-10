Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Blythe.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Blythe:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BODY FIT PLUS, seeking CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER LCSW to work in California Department of Corrections. Experience & License: Must have up to date credentials * 1 year Experience in past 3 years ...

3. Boss Shop Diesel Mechanic/Technician

🏛️ Boss Truck Shops, Inc

📍 Ehrenberg, AZ

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: $2,000 hiring bonus for Diesel Mechanics/Technicians. Details of bonus: $500 payable at 3 months, $750 at 6 months and $750 at 12 months. Must be employed at time of payout. Boss Truck ...

4. Full-time Inpatient Hospitalist Need - Government Facility - Arizona

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Quartzsite, AZ

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for a Hospitalistneed in ArizonaThe ideal candidate has an active state license in the United ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Quartzsite, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Quartzsite, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

10. Psychologist Blythe

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BODY FIT PLUS, seeking Psychologist to work in California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Experience & License: Must have up to date credentials * 1 year Experience in last 3 years ...