Job alert: These jobs are open in Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Companies in Atlantic City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlantic City:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,310 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $2,310 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lander, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

2. Care Facility Administrator-Lander

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $8,138 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EXMT01-2021-00950-Intermediate Care Facility Administrator-Lander Print ( Apply EXMT01-2021-00950-Intermediate Care Facility Administrator-Lander Salary $6,315.36 - $8,138.36 Monthly Location Lander ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2122.01 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lander, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Clinical - $1,481 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,481 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Clinical for a travel nursing job in Lander, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Clinical * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

5. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

6. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

9. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...