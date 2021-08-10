Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, WY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Atlantic City

Posted by 
Atlantic City Journal
Atlantic City Journal
 4 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Companies in Atlantic City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlantic City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNRB7KF00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,310 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $2,310 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lander, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Care Facility Administrator-Lander

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $8,138 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EXMT01-2021-00950-Intermediate Care Facility Administrator-Lander Print ( Apply EXMT01-2021-00950-Intermediate Care Facility Administrator-Lander Salary $6,315.36 - $8,138.36 Monthly Location Lander ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2122.01 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lander, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Clinical - $1,481 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,481 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Clinical for a travel nursing job in Lander, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Clinical * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Atlantic City Journal

Atlantic City Journal

Atlantic City, WY
11
Followers
172
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lander, WY
City
Atlantic City, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Rn Labor And Delivery#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Clinical#Med Surg#Registered Nurses#K B Transportation#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy