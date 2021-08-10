Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ennis

(ENNIS, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ennis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ennis:

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at 66 CPM - $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Belgrade, MT Road Driver

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Road Drivers in Belgrade, MT! Home Daily - Starting at $0.66/Mile + $28.93/Hour Task Pay - $5,000 Sign-On! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Road Driver positions. Position ...

4. Property Inspector

🏛️ Big Sky Vacation Rentals

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspector + Jobs + Login + 03-Aug-2021 to 31-Aug-2021 (PST) + Property Management + Big Sky, MT, USA + 18-20 + Hourly + Seasonal Sign on bonus, discretionary performance based end of season ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

6. Regional Hazmat Tanker CDL A Drivers 85K Yr GUARANTEED

🏛️ AGP LLC

📍 Sheridan, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Tube Trailer Drivers-$85K GUARANTEED $5K Sign-on Paid in 30 days! Hotel Stay Hazmat & Tanker Needed Location: Billings, Montana Please Apply On-line Below or Call (844) 862-3229! Join ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Harrison, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

8. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...