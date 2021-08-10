Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ennis

Posted by 
Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 4 days ago

(ENNIS, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ennis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ennis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRB6RW00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at 66 CPM - $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Belgrade, MT Road Driver

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Road Drivers in Belgrade, MT! Home Daily - Starting at $0.66/Mile + $28.93/Hour Task Pay - $5,000 Sign-On! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Road Driver positions. Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Property Inspector

🏛️ Big Sky Vacation Rentals

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspector + Jobs + Login + 03-Aug-2021 to 31-Aug-2021 (PST) + Property Management + Big Sky, MT, USA + 18-20 + Hourly + Seasonal Sign on bonus, discretionary performance based end of season ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Regional Hazmat Tanker CDL A Drivers 85K Yr GUARANTEED

🏛️ AGP LLC

📍 Sheridan, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Tube Trailer Drivers-$85K GUARANTEED $5K Sign-on Paid in 30 days! Hotel Stay Hazmat & Tanker Needed Location: Billings, Montana Please Apply On-line Below or Call (844) 862-3229! Join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Harrison, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ennis, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
10
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belgrade, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Ennis, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Mt#Cpm#Home Daily Starting#Road Driver#Cdl#Agp Llc Sheridan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Sales-Minded Commission Recruiter; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Open Arts Lab Coordinator; 4. Client Success Associate (US Operations); 5. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 6. Foster Program Manager; 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy