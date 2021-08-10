Cancel
Crockett, TX

Job alert: These Crockett jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 4 days ago

(CROCKETT, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Crockett companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crockett:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRB4g400

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Crockett, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DAY-TIME EMPLOYEES & LATE-NIGHT CREWS! Can be part-time or full-time! Competitive Pay$$ with room for growth! NEED SHIFTS FROM MORNING TO WORK THROUGH LUNCH, 2PM-10PM, AND LATE-NIGHT CLOSING CREWS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Professional dog groomer

🏛️ Country Cabins Pet Resort

📍 Groveton, TX

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The job description is simply to groom dogs by appointment. Bathers are available. Scheduling is flexible. As a contractor pay will be based on commission and you would keep your tips. I have two ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant Manager - Madisonville

🏛️ Texas State Job Bank

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Department: Operations - Assistant Manager Location: 301 W. Main St., Madisonville TX Salary: $36-$38K per year Requisition: 11-AM Date: 05/31/2020Description:ii We strive to create positive memories ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant

🏛️ QuickVisit

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Nurse Practitioner/ Physician Assistant Full-Time & PRN Available QuickVisit Urgent Care Madisonville, Texas QuickVisit Urgent Care is located in Madisonville, Texas. We are seeking Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett Bulletin

