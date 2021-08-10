Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Plain, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fort Plain

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 4 days ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fort Plain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Plain:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bNRB3nL00

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Jankowski Agency Inc

📍 Broadalbin, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary of Position * -Detail-oriented Customer Service Representative. 8:00AM to 4:30PM Monday - Friday. * -$17-25/hour ($35,000 to $52,000) depending on experience, skill set, and other factors ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Apprentice Fabricator

🏛️ EXECUTIVE GROUP

📍 Amsterdam, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Executive Group is a premiere manufacturer and installer of custom furniture, fixtures, and equipment for leading companies in the Hotel, Banking, and high-end Retail industries. Executive Group ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Ophthalmic Technician Assitant

🏛️ 20/20Now

📍 Amsterdam, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The candidate selected for this position will help to develop a center of excellence for a state-of-the-art optometric practice within extremely busy optical retailer. We are seeking a full-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Fultonville, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Cherry Valley, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,889 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cooperstown, NY

💰 $2,889 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Cooperstown, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/24/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2888 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cooperstown, NY

💰 $2,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cooperstown, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2888 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain, NY
6
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Fort Plain, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Vizypay#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#Jankowski Agency#Apprentice Fabricator#Executive Group#Hotel#Retail#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Cdl#Ny Cherry Valley#Home Daily#Vivian Health Cooperstown#Rn Med Surg#Standard Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy