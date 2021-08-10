Job alert: These jobs are open in Fallon

(FALLON, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fallon companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fallon:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $4,297 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $4,297 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Fallon, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

3. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

4. Title Officer

🏛️ Crawford Thomas Recruiting

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $62,400 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The Tile Officer will perform title examination to examine the chain of title for a wide range of title orders, both residential and commercial. Job Responsibilities * Analyzes records ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Eric Lundstrom-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our agency is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great sales opportunity. Great earnings with future long term career advancement available. As an ...

6. 21st CCLC BGC Program Assistant

🏛️ BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF TRUCKEE MEADOW

📍 Fernley, NV

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Boys and Girls Club of Fernley Intermediate - Fernley, NV Salary Range $38,000.00 Salary/year Job Shift Day Description PRIMARY FUNCTION: Responsible for the daily operation ...

7. Customer Service Representative- Work From Home

🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WORK FROM HOME!!!! Full-Time TEMP TO HIRE!! Work with the company that is the leader in providing continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and diabetes testing supplies nationwide!! Three Opportunities ...

8. Porter

🏛️ Silverado Casino

📍 Fernley, NV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Silverado Casino currently has an opening for our Porter position. The Porter is responsible for upholding the property's cleanliness standards and assisting in payouts to customers at Silverado ...

9. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...