Kapaa, HI

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kapaa

Kapaa Digest
 4 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kapaa.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kapaa:


1. HI - RN Emergency Dept- ASAP - $46.49 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must start asap (we bring in hires every other week) 7am on a Monday \*\*no exeptions\*\*no later please do not accept with a different date Mandatory two (2) years' experience in Emergency ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Manager and Chief Manager

🏛️ County of Kauai

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $137,022 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary Up to: $137,022 CONTINUOUS RECRUITMENT UNTIL NEEDS ARE MET This position provides health benefits, retirement, vacation and sick leave The Kaua ' i County Board of Water Supply invites ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. Receptionist

🏛️ Kuhio Pediatric Dental LLC

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Us! We love serving our patients and we are looking for the right person to join our team. Experience in the dental or medical field preferred but we will train the right person who has: 1) ...

7. RN PSYCH-ADULT Dept - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**95 percent this will be a night shift assignment** \*URGENT NEED!\* Mandatory two (2) years' experience in Psych Adult- Department; (sixteen weeks)with possibility of extension; mandatory variable ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Kapaa, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,721 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,721 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kapaa, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Registered Nurse (RN)

🏛️ APN Staffing & Employment Solutions

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN Registered Nurse Koloa, Hawaii Our client is large long-term care and post-acute management company with beautiful facilities located throughout the islands of Hawaii. We are looking for an RN ...

Kapaa Digest

ABOUT

With Kapaa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

