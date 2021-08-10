Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold Beach, OR

Ready for a change? These Gold Beach jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 4 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gold Beach.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gold Beach:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRAzZV00

1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,491 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $2,491 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver

🏛️ California MENTOR

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional/Caregiver Would you like to make a difference every day in someone's life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Brookings, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,837 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,837 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Restaurant Line Cook

🏛️ Catalyst Seafood

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Line Cook to join our team! * Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
30
Followers
194
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gold Beach, OR
Government
State
California State
City
Brookings, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Gold Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Brookings, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Job Market#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care#Onestaff Medical#Med Travelers Gold Beach#Club Staffing Gold Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy