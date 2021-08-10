Ready for a change? These Gold Beach jobs are accepting applications

(GOLD BEACH, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gold Beach.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gold Beach:

1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,491 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $2,491 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ California MENTOR

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional/Caregiver Would you like to make a difference every day in someone's life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Brookings, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,837 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,837 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

9. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

10. Restaurant Line Cook

🏛️ Catalyst Seafood

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Line Cook to join our team! * Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes ...