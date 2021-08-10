Hiring Now: These roles are open in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Great River.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great River:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Clean Energy Ambassador - Hempstead, NY

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

3. Client Advisor

🏛️ Millennium Chevrolet

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millennium Chevrolet is immediately hiring Automotive Client Advisors! Previous automotive experience is NOT required since C.Rice Global will be on-site to provide a complimentary sales and career ...

4. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Melville, NY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Inside Sales Representative Job Description: Nippon Industries Corporation (NIC), an Arrow company, is looking for an Inside Sales Representative professional who will support an account ...

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Bay Shore, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $25.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Great River, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DAB8 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50* /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB8 - NewYork - 100 Precision Drive, Shirley, NY Compensation

7. Store Associate

🏛️ Lidl

📍 Farmingdale, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Store Associates provide our customers with the shopping experience that Lidl is famed for in 30 countries. More than just cashiers, however, they get involved in every part of the store ...

8. Operations Associate

🏛️ Pharmapacks.com

📍 Islandia, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of North America's top online marketplace seller with over 10 years of knowledge and expertise. Pharmapacks is a premier team of eCommerce experts connecting consumers to their favorite ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...