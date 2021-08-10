Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Great River

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Great River.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRAygm00

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Clean Energy Ambassador - Hempstead, NY

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Client Advisor

🏛️ Millennium Chevrolet

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millennium Chevrolet is immediately hiring Automotive Client Advisors! Previous automotive experience is NOT required since C.Rice Global will be on-site to provide a complimentary sales and career ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Melville, NY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Inside Sales Representative Job Description: Nippon Industries Corporation (NIC), an Arrow company, is looking for an Inside Sales Representative professional who will support an account ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Bay Shore, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $25.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Great River, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DAB8 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50* /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB8 - NewYork - 100 Precision Drive, Shirley, NY Compensation

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Store Associate

🏛️ Lidl

📍 Farmingdale, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Store Associates provide our customers with the shopping experience that Lidl is famed for in 30 countries. More than just cashiers, however, they get involved in every part of the store ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Operations Associate

🏛️ Pharmapacks.com

📍 Islandia, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of North America's top online marketplace seller with over 10 years of knowledge and expertise. Pharmapacks is a premier team of eCommerce experts connecting consumers to their favorite ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Central Islip, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
15
Followers
303
Post
408
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great River, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Islip, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Hazardous Material#Labor Market#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Clean Energy#Chevrolet#Nic#Arrow#Summary Store Associates#Pharmapacks#Ecommerce#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy