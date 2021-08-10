Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Gulfport, MS) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Life Insurance Sales Representative- Remote
🏛️ Family First Life (Priority Life)
📍 Gulfport, MS
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join the FASTEST GROWING LIFE INSURANCE AGENCY! Schedule an interview with VP Taylor at -ffl or call directly at 570-578-0397! At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...
2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 Biloxi, MS
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
3. Remote Call Center Representative
🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home
📍 Gulfport, MS
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · In our ...
4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Gulfport, MS
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
5. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)
🏛️ SYKES
📍 Biloxi, MS
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...
6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Gulfport, MS
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
7. Outside Sales Representative - Mississippi Gulf Coast Solar Energy
🏛️ Solar Alternatives
📍 Gulfport, MS
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join the clean energy revolution! Solar Alternatives, the Southeast's leading renewable energy company, is seeking an experienced sales consultant and one-call closer for remote, in-home and in ...
8. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule
🏛️ The Mires Agency
📍 Pascagoula, MS
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...
9. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant
🏛️ SYKES
📍 Biloxi, MS
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...
