Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) Companies in Sequim are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sequim:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport - Bulk Tanker

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Bulk Transport Tanker Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Outside Sales Professional

🏛️ DAPrDAN

📍 Camano Island, WA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DAPrDAN in Camano Island, WA is actively seeking a collaborative and scrappy full-time Outside Sales Professional to build our client base and expand current customer relationships. Are you a ...

4. Window Cleaning Professional

🏛️ DAPrDAN

📍 Camano Island, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DAPrDAN of Camano Island, WA is currently hiring for a detail-oriented full-time Window Cleaning Professional to clean the windows and various exterior areas of our client's residential properties

5. Seasonal Warehouse Team Member

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Port Gamble, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $16.40* Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Bellevue ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Team Member

🏛️ Olympus Horticulture LLC

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Member Job Information: 8:30 AM to 5 PM with 2 paid 15 minute breaks and a unpaid 30 minute lunch break. 5 Days on 2 Days off. Days of the work week are flexible to match a spouse if needed, as ...

8. Carpenter General

🏛️ RS Construction Services LLC

📍 Camano Island, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RS Construction Services is looking for someone with the following skill set to join a growing construction company. We focus on integrity, honesty and transparency throughout every project and take ...

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3054.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $3,054 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Port Angeles, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/29/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...