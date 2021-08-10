These Houma companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Houma, LA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Houma companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Sales Representative/ Insurance Agent Entry Level

🏛️ Driven Financial Services

📍 Galliano, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Sales - No Experience Necessary - Up to $100K

🏛️ Morgan City Toyota Ford

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Morgan City Toyota Ford is accepting applications and conducting personal interviews to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates / Client Advisors for our New, Internet & Pre-owned vehicle ...

3. Entry Level Insurance Agent

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

4. Manager in Training

🏛️ Superior Rent To Own

📍 Boutte, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superior Rent To Own is currently looking for Manager in training. Manager Trainee duties include but are not limited to: - Sales and rental of furniture, appliances and electronics - Customer ...

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

7. Entry Level Marine Electronics Technician

🏛️ SUPERIOR MARINE TECHNICAL SERVICES INC

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is work installing, terminating cables, antennas, speakers and video cameras and associated electronics and devices. Work requires some knowledge of these principles and mechanical abilities

8. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry/Office Clerk We are hiring for Data Entry Clerk to work in Houma, LA To help in daily Office tasks. Candidate needs accurate Data Entry and typing skills. Need to intermediate working ...

9. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...