Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

These Houma companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Houma, LA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Houma companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNRAu9s00

1. Sales Representative/ Insurance Agent Entry Level

🏛️ Driven Financial Services

📍 Galliano, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales - No Experience Necessary - Up to $100K

🏛️ Morgan City Toyota Ford

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Morgan City Toyota Ford is accepting applications and conducting personal interviews to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates / Client Advisors for our New, Internet & Pre-owned vehicle ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Insurance Agent

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Manager in Training

🏛️ Superior Rent To Own

📍 Boutte, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superior Rent To Own is currently looking for Manager in training. Manager Trainee duties include but are not limited to: - Sales and rental of furniture, appliances and electronics - Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Marine Electronics Technician

🏛️ SUPERIOR MARINE TECHNICAL SERVICES INC

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is work installing, terminating cables, antennas, speakers and video cameras and associated electronics and devices. Work requires some knowledge of these principles and mechanical abilities

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry/Office Clerk We are hiring for Data Entry Clerk to work in Houma, LA To help in daily Office tasks. Candidate needs accurate Data Entry and typing skills. Need to intermediate working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 1

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
163
Followers
145
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Salon#Life#Morgan City Toyota#Ford#Ga Houma#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Data Entry Office#Data Entry Clerk#Bather Groomer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 1

Community Policy