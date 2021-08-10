Cancel
Ione, CA

No experience necessary — Ione companies hiring now

Posted by 
Ione Times
 4 days ago

(Ione, CA) These companies are hiring Ione residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNRAtH900

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Jackson, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver Local Home Daily 800 to 1500 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1500 per week Home Daily Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome - Day & Night Shift Available - You will work the weekends to start ) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Jackson, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Claims Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento

📍 Ione, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100k/Year + Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus (DOE) Sign-on Bonus based on location and experience Local Routes - Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Delivery Driver TRAINEE (less than 1 year exp)

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: The Delivery Driver - Trainee will learn to and gain experience to drive a tractor trailer and/or straight truck on intrastate and interstate routes for the purpose of delivering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Lodi, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ione Times

Ione, CA
ABOUT

With Ione Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

