Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farlington, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Farlington

Posted by 
Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 4 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Farlington companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farlington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bNRArVh00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Payroll Administrator

🏛️ Jay Hatfield Chevrolet

📍 Columbus, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIGN ON BONUS!! We are looking for a qualified Payroll Clerk manage all activities regarding the management of employee compensation in the company for all 9 stores. You will undertake a variety of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Coordinator/Independent Contractor

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Uniontown, KS

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a non-profit organization that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,175+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $1,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn a guaranteed $1,175 or more every week with this regional route. Plus, get home every week or bi-weekly, depending on where you live. For a limited time, we're also offering a $3,500 sign-on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Girard, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Drivers - Multiple Positions Available + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hill Bros Transportation - Regional

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Solo and Team Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Dedicated Opportunities - No-Touch Freight! Company Driver Pay & Benefits: * Home Weekly * Earn 44.5 - 55 CPM * Solo: 2,000-3,500 Miles Per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Lenexa, KS

📍 Bronson, KS

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pittsburg, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Arcadia, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
7
Followers
176
Post
340
Views
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Farlington, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Chevrolet#Payroll Clerk#Bonus Marten Transport#Ryder Lenexa#Vivian#Cdl A Otr Company Truck#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy