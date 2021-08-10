Get hired! Job openings in and around Farlington

(FARLINGTON, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Farlington companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farlington:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Payroll Administrator

🏛️ Jay Hatfield Chevrolet

📍 Columbus, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIGN ON BONUS!! We are looking for a qualified Payroll Clerk manage all activities regarding the management of employee compensation in the company for all 9 stores. You will undertake a variety of ...

4. Local Coordinator/Independent Contractor

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Uniontown, KS

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a non-profit organization that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the ...

5. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,175+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $1,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn a guaranteed $1,175 or more every week with this regional route. Plus, get home every week or bi-weekly, depending on where you live. For a limited time, we're also offering a $3,500 sign-on ...

6. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Girard, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

7. CDL Truck Drivers - Multiple Positions Available + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hill Bros Transportation - Regional

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Solo and Team Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Dedicated Opportunities - No-Touch Freight! Company Driver Pay & Benefits: * Home Weekly * Earn 44.5 - 55 CPM * Solo: 2,000-3,500 Miles Per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Lenexa, KS

📍 Bronson, KS

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pittsburg, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Arcadia, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...