Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hilo

(HILO, HI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hilo companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hilo:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,829 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,829 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Receptionist and "Customer service representative"

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title/Position: Receptionist Job Duration: 3+months Pay Rate: $17.60/hr Job Location: Hilo Hawaii 96720 Duties: * Greet and direct visitors in office. * Operate multi-line telephone system to ...

4. Travel Vascular Interventional Technician - $2,100 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Vascular Interventional Technician for a travel job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Vascular Interventional Technician * Discipline

5. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...

6. HI - ER RN - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ER RN. 28 bed department that includes 4 trauma bays, 2 behavior health rooms and 22 cardiac monitor rooms.Fast paced, fast patient turnover and team oriented environment. Shift: Varied - Candidate ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hilo, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203.2 / ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,886 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $1,886 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

9. HI-RN Behavioral Health - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coordinates nursing care for patients with behavioral health issues. Participates in patient and family teaching. Administrates medications and treatment. Uses EMR, Meditech.2 years experience in ...

10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about