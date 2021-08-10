Cancel
Richfield, UT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Richfield

Posted by 
Richfield Journal
 4 days ago

(RICHFIELD, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Richfield companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Richfield:


1. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2644.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gunnison, UT

💰 $2,644 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creve Coeur, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $85,429 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,111-$1,643 Weekly PAY $57,772-$85,429 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

6. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Salina, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,349-$1,800 WEEKLY**PAY $70,142-$93,601 *Top CPM: 0.64 Split *Effective Pay / Mile: $0.289*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in ...

7. Certified Nursing Assistant CNA

🏛️ Richfield Rehabilitation & Care Center

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Richfield Rehabilitation and Care Center is looking for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs)! $1000 sign on bonus for night shift! Richfield Rehabilitation and Care Center is the premier ...

8. Behavior Technician or RBT

🏛️ Utah Behavior Services

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to experience daily wins that make others' lives better? Are you creative, coachable, and able to take initiative when the "fit hits the shan?" Do you love problem solving and ...

9. Mental Health Professional

🏛️ Utah Behavior Services

📍 Richfield, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you like to be the star of the show, then read no further, this is not the position for you. If you are looking for a Cruise Control Career, you will not find that on our team. Our team is ...

Comments / 0

