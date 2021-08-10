Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Flora

(FLORA, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Flora companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flora:

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Flora, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

3. Clinical Medical Director: Locum tenens - $5000+ per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Cisne, IL

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details for an excellent opportunity to work within a highly skilled group of physicians and support staff. Were currently looking for a staff physician to join the team on a ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

5. Medical Assistant Floater

🏛️ E.L. Talent Placement, LLC.

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Assistant Floater Locations: Rockville, Frederick, Olney Home location: Wheaton Schedule: M-F 8 am to 5 pm Salary range is $18-$21 per hour

6. Domino's Assistant Manager - Starting at $14 per hour (2538)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Noble, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * Starting at $13.00 per hour * Benefits ...

7. Arby's Shift Manager - Salem 7557 Pay starting at $14/hour

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (SL)

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW OPEN - Arby's Shift Manager We are now hiring for FT Shift Manager at our Arby's location in Salem, IL with an IMMEDIATE need. Apply today to schedule an interview! Visit our website at: www ...

8. CDL-A Independent Contractors

🏛️ Dart Transit Company

📍 Louisville, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Independent ContractorsBenefits * Top Earners Make $200K + Per Year * All Drivers qualify for our NEW pay package * Two pay options: Percentage Pay or Mileage Pay * No ...

9. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

10. Tanker Driver

🏛️ Oakley Transport

📍 Louisville, IL

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Military Members - Ask About our Military Sign On Bonus * New Hires Receive a $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! * Average $1,700+ per week = $88,000 Annually ...