Work remotely in Boise — these positions are open now

(Boise, ID) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. *100% REMOTE * Service Desk Analyst

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you would like more details, Please call me (Zach) directly at 480-758-3745. Also, if you know anyone who may be interest, feel free to send them my way! Top 3 "Great to haves" * 2+ years of ...

2. Work from Home Administrative

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for a work from home Administrative Assistant, available to local candidates only , for a company located in Meridian, Id. Pay starting at $14.50-$16.00/hr depending on ...

3. Remote Intuit Customer Service (part-time)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Intuit Customer Service Rep working part-time, approximately 20 hours per week ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

6. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

7. Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Financial Customer Service Representative to provide support for financial ...

8. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

9. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

10. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Varsity Tutors: Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Company, is the leading direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning benefiting both learners and experts. We have built a comprehensive online ...