Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Financial Services - Entry Level & Part-time -100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Financial Services - Work Remotely - Part / Full Time to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ability to work ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Norfolk, VA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

7. Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aston Carter is currently hiring Bilingual customer service Representatives Starting at $14 an hr!!!! If you or anyone you know is interested, please apply! This is a remote position. You must ...

8. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

9. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...