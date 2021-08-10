Cancel
Newport News, VA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 4 days ago

(Newport News, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Financial Services - Entry Level & Part-time -100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Financial Services - Work Remotely - Part / Full Time to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ability to work ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Norfolk, VA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

7. Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aston Carter is currently hiring Bilingual customer service Representatives Starting at $14 an hr!!!! If you or anyone you know is interested, please apply! This is a remote position. You must ...

8. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

9. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

