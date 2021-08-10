Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Redwood Falls companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Redwood Falls:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bNRAjh700

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Morgan, MN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Subway Manager #33807-0

🏛️ Subway® Franchisee

📍 Springfield, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Manager performs and directs overall restaurant management. Directs staff to ensure that food safety, product preparation, and cleanliness standards are maintained. Maintains standards of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ NTS Tire Supply

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - join us for a lucrative career and help farmers increase their yield Looking for a lucrative and stable inside sales career? Would you love to combine your knowledge of farming ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your First 12 Months! Average $70,000+/yr! Only 3 Months Experience Required! LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is offering a NEW dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Wanda, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Franklin, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,733 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $1,733 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Assembler- 2nd shift

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Wabasso, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team working in a wood manufacturing facility as an Assembler! We are looking for candidates who are comfortable using hand and power tools, a strong work ethic and a background in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

