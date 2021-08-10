Cancel
Prospect, OR

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Prospect

Prospect Today
(PROSPECT, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Prospect.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Prospect:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNRAioO00

1. Day and Swing Shift Mill Worker

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 White City, OR

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Day and Swing Shift Mill Worker Pay: $15.25 /hour New Hire Bonus up to $1,000! New higher wage!!! $15.25 entry level mill worker! Day and Swing shifts available! Do you have job gaps or have you been ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Machine Operator

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 White City, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator Pay: $15.75 /hour Elwood Staffing is now hiring Machine Operators for Amy's Kitchen! Come work with one of the biggest companies in the Rogue Valley. Company Profile Our clients goal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. AP Clerk and Office Administrator

🏛️ Fullbloom Greenhouse

📍 White City, OR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Description: The primary purpose of this role is to create financial transactions, support and assist with clerical work, and provide backup on all company initiatives. The creation of financial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Servers Bartenders and Cooks $300 sign on bonus

🏛️ Schmizza Pub & Grub

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you or someone you know could use some work, apply here or in person at 2700 NE 82nd Ave. We are seeking Bartenders & Cooks. We're a small team of misfits, no egos allowed. You: Are reliable and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Operator Equipment-CDL Driver

🏛️ Gage It Construction

📍 White City, OR

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The General Operator/Laborer will work on all phases of construction, minor maintenance, and repair of guardrail, cable barrier, concrete barrier, and highway road signs. This position will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Machine Operator III

🏛️ Gillmann Services Inc.

📍 White City, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Machine Operator III SUMMARY Operate machine(s) as defined in the Machine Operator Manual following all safety procedures. Adjusts machinery when operating and ensures machine adjustments ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Assistant Kitchen Manager

🏛️ Schmizza Pub & Grub

📍 Eagle Point, OR

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Kitchen Manager Pizza Schmizza (11138 Hwy 62, Eagle Point, OR) compensation: Salary will be discussed at interview $1000 sign on bonus paid after 90 Days discussed at time of interview ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

