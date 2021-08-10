Cancel
Castaic, CA

A job on your schedule? These Castaic positions offer flexible hours

Castaic Post
 4 days ago

(Castaic, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Castaic-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRAhvf00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Simi Valley, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

7124 - Canoga Park - 21300 Roscoe Boulevard, Canoga Park, California, 91304 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Class A Driver - Part Time - Weekends!

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $675 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Do you want to supplement your income in a rewarding career with one of the largest transportation companies in the country? Are you looking for an excellent place to call home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Santa Clarita, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

