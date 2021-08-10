Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Hiring now! Jobs in Buffalo with an immediate start

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 4 days ago

(Buffalo, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Buffalo-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNRAfAD00

1. Class A CDL Yard Drivers

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Niagara Falls, NY

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A Professional Yard Drivers, and want you to join our team in Niagara Falls, NY Call Khairy at or Text " Niagara ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Lancaster, NY

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Minimum $1,300 Per Week * 2-3 Positions Now Available for Immediate Hire! * Home Every Weekend, or MORE! * Dedicated work for one customer

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Tonawanda, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $1,008 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $927-$1,008 WEEKLY PAY $48,204-$52,431 Top CPM: 0.42 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.434 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 Days Home Every 3-4 Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Teams will live load in Nampa, ID ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ The LN Group of AL

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
263
Followers
404
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Time Job#Truck Drivers#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy