Alamosa, CO

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Alamosa

Posted by 
Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 4 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Alamosa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamosa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNRAeHU00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mental Health Clinician (Remote)

🏛️ San Luis Valley Behavioral Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE SIGN-ON BONUS AND RELOCATION STIPENDS ARE AVAILABLE PAY RATE: $47,000/Yearly LICENSED CANDIDATES MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A HIGHER INCOME RATE Position Overview ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant Manager & Camp Host

🏛️ Rustic Rook Resort

📍 Mosca, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Assistant Manager & Camp Host to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of a 30 site glampground. Position is seasonal - April-October ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Sanford, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1670.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,670 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

