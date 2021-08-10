Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Job alert: These Soda Springs jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 4 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Companies in Soda Springs are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Soda Springs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bNRAaka00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Technician

🏛️ Altitude Holdings LLC

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Yeti Group is expanding once again and in need of Experience Technicians. We are offering outstanding hiring/relocation packages and conditions for the right individuals like: * Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.00-$11.50 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Part-time job opportunities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Peak Alarm Company

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Weekend Shift!!! As a Security Officer, you will receive training and learn how to deliver a stellar customer service experience at one of our Client Sites located near Afton, WY. This is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton Print ( Apply ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton Salary $27.92 - $33.10 Hourly Location Afton, WY Job Type Full Time Department 045-WYDOT-Chief Engineer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
9
Followers
175
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Job Opportunities#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Rocky Mountain Yeti Group#Experience Technicians#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service#Peak Alarm Company Afton#Client Sites#Drivers Earn#Drivers Avg#Cdl A Company Drivers#Cpm#Teams Recent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Trade Jobs are in High Demand, New Study Finds

The need for trade workers is on the rise, just in time for more adults to recognize the value of trade jobs. Learn why the demand for trade careers is increasing, and which trade jobs are in high demand. High school seniors experience a lot of pressure to go to...
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Automotive Trades

Given the advance of technology and a richly varied automotive industry that offers an array of positions and career paths, the future is bright for talented young persons with math, science, communications and technical skills. The U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts automotive repair and maintenance industry is expected to add 237,500 new jobs and have a 30 percent growth rate through 2020, making a career in automotive trades one of the top 20 jobs with relatively high median earnings and the potential for significant job openings over the next decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy