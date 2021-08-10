Job alert: These Soda Springs jobs are accepting applications

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Companies in Soda Springs are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Soda Springs:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Technician

🏛️ Altitude Holdings LLC

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Yeti Group is expanding once again and in need of Experience Technicians. We are offering outstanding hiring/relocation packages and conditions for the right individuals like: * Bonus ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.00-$11.50 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Part-time job opportunities ...

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Peak Alarm Company

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Weekend Shift!!! As a Security Officer, you will receive training and learn how to deliver a stellar customer service experience at one of our Client Sites located near Afton, WY. This is a ...

6. ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton Print ( Apply ENEG10-2021-00684-Project Engineer-Afton Salary $27.92 - $33.10 Hourly Location Afton, WY Job Type Full Time Department 045-WYDOT-Chief Engineer ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...