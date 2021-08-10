Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Ready for a change? These Arcadia jobs are accepting applications

Arcadia Post
 4 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Arcadia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arcadia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRAZoj00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Arcadia, FL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - PCU - Progressive Care Unit - $3554.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $3,554 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Port Charlotte, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Port Charlotte, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2325.6 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Representative Customer Service

🏛️ USHEALTH ADVISORS - FORT MYERS

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $104,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative/Advisor to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Venice, FL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Venice, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Automotive Mechanic & Technician up to $45 HR(Sign-on Bonus $2,500.00)

🏛️ Tuffy

📍 Arcadia, FL

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description We are seeking skilled and hard-working Automotive Technicians to join our growing team of mechanics. The Automotive Technician will primarily be focused on providing a full range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Software Engineer

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the application development of solutions on multiple platforms for use by the Company's internal and external customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Construction Laborers and Carpenters

🏛️ Florida Premier Staffing

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Major resort project hiring construction laborers and carpenters IMMEDIATELY. Interested applicants contact our office at 813-712-4135 (English & Espanol) or fill out an application online and we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Average $200,000-$220,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Local Owner Operator

📍 Lake Suzy, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Average $200K-$220K per year + Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,124 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $3,124 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Port Charlotte, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
ABOUT

With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

