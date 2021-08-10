Cancel
Philipsburg, MT

Ready for a change? These Philipsburg jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
 4 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Companies in Philipsburg are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philipsburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bNRAYw000

1. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $2990 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Post Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Anaconda, MT. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philipsburg, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. MT - RN Med/Surg - Nights/Days Varied - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MT Med/Surg RN. night/day varied . Must have strong Med Surg/Critical Care experience; Epic experience preferred. Shift: Days/nights - varied as needed Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Med ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,776 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,776 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2691 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Anaconda, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2691 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Philipsburg, MT
ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

