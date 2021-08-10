Get hired! Job openings in and around Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Davenport.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Davenport:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $3,298 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $3,298 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Davenport, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

3. URGENT! DB2/ DBA Specialist - REMOTE

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Coal Valley, IL

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a DB2/DBA Specialist for one of our leading clients. *** If this position may be interested to you, please email me back at somp767@kellyservices.com (with your most up to ...

4. CL A Regional 100% No Touch-Run M-F Only-$75-$90K/Yr

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A regional run Monday - Friday off all day SAT and SUN 100% drop n hook Average weekly pay of $1400-$1700 Will Run midwest and southeast ONLY. No northeast $5000 sign on bonus with $500 paid on ...

5. Multi-Site HR Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multi-Site Industrial HR Manager - great team, competitive pay/bonus! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kyle Kraus Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AT&T Authorized Dealer

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

8. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Moscow, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring multiple individuals to join our team. The purpose of this role is to complete merchandising resets and remodel moves in retail home centers, home improvement, and ...

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Bettendorf, IA

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...