Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Benton Harbor-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Mattawan, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Delivery Driver (500 Sign on Bonus)

🏛️ Howling Logistics

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $200 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time & Part-time driver positions delivering small parcel packages! Howling Logistics, LLC has immediate openings and looking to hire full-time & part-time Route Delivery Drivers to join our ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Buchanan, MI

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

4. Overnight Stocker, Part-time, $15/hour

🏛️ Meijer

📍 Stevensville, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Today, with our current team members, we have the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest ...

5. Sales Associate

🏛️ Ziker Cleaners Inc

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking for a part time or full time Sales Associate. Must have open availability until 9 pm and reliable transportation to be able to work at multiple locations. Ziker has locations ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Lacota, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. Part Time Cleaner: Check out our Amazing Benefits

🏛️ New Image Building Services

📍 Benton Harbor, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Cleaner: Check out our Amazing Benefits Job Description Custodians with New Image provide cleaning and disinfection services in various types of facilities using GREEN certified chemicals ...

8. Non CDL Van Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Berrien Springs, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time Non-CDL Van Drivers in Berrien Springs, SW MI - $14/HR Starting Wage! At First Student, our Van Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Lacota, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...