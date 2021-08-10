Cancel
Essex, MT

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Essex

Posted by 
Essex Bulletin
 4 days ago

(ESSEX, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Essex companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Essex:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRATWN00

1. Massage Therapist, Esthetician or Health Professional

🏛️ Natural Elements Massage and Spa

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Massage Therapist / Whitefish and Kalispell locations If you are looking to work full or part time I have a position opening for you. You can work a fairly flexible schedule. We have two locations ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Kalispell, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

3. Front Office Coordinator - Dentistry

🏛️ NW MT HR Solutions, LLC

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Kalispell dental office has an opening for a Front Office Coordinator. Our Front Office Coordinator is the face of the office and is responsible for setting the tone for the excellent experience ...

4. Concrete Carpenters & Laborers

🏛️ Artisan Concrete

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Concrete Carpenters & Laborers Foundation Footings, Walls & Flats. Starting pay $20/hour. Will train. Benefits Available. For a New Career recblid sg9vosae2vtlnhq0wey385h6e2zuyd

5. Parks Caretaker - Turn & Irrigation

🏛️ City of Kalispell Park Dept

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell is now accepting applications for a Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell offers a competitive benefits package which ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3239.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $3,239 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Kalispell, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

9. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,742 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $1,742 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Kalispell, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

Comments / 0

Essex Bulletin

Essex, MT
ABOUT

With Essex Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

